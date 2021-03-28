Zack: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps today

The cooler weather will linger into your new work week so when you wake up to head off to work and school, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Sun will also be on the way for Monday with highs climbing into the lower 70s. This all doesn’t last very long as by Tuesday it’s back to rain chances and 80 degree weather. Don’t you worry though, the cool weather lovers should still be excited as an even stronger front is set to arrive on Wednesday. That front will bring our next big storm chance followed by some gorgeous April weather.