Zack: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s about time we get a change in the weather around here and the day has finally arrived that a cold front will actually make it through the area.
Expect a big change around midday today as the cold front crosses the region bringing a round of rain but more importantly bringing cooler temperatures. The warmth and humidity will stay with us through the morning leading to a high around 78 before temperatures fall into the 60s behind the front. Now this cold front will bring rain into your Sunday forecast but I do believe it will be a quick round of showers so the whole day certainly won’t be a washout.
The cooler weather will linger into your new work week so when you wake up to head off to work and school, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Sun will also be on the way for Monday with highs climbing into the lower 70s. This all doesn’t last very long as by Tuesday it’s back to rain chances and 80 degree weather. Don’t you worry though, the cool weather lovers should still be excited as an even stronger front is set to arrive on Wednesday. That front will bring our next big storm chance followed by some gorgeous April weather.
Looking ahead to the end of this week and Easter weekend, I have a treat for you. Sunny skies will return by Thursday with a chilly breeze blowing behind the midweek front. Highs will be in the low 60s come Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s in all locations.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.