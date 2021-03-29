After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints offseason

No one can honestly answer that. Not even Sean Payton, who for 15 years as head coach has never had to worry about the game’s most critical position. If he did, he’d have one of these guys under contract for more than a year. Yet, neither are. That’s why I’ve always believed the Saints should seriously explore the idea of drafting a quarterback or perhaps see what comes available with quarterbacks who might be available soon. Until they can firmly answer who their next Super Bowl quarterback is, they should give themselves as many options as possible.