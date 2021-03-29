Arch Manning receives 5-star ranking from Rivals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rivals recruiting service bestowed Newman quarterback Arch Manning an elite 5-star grade. This is the first time Rivals has ranked the 2023 class.
Only four recruits in the 2023 group received the initial 5-star ranking.
Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. He’s also rushed for 12 scores in the Green and White.
Manning is the first quarterback in Newman history to start the opening game of his freshman season.
The sophomore currently holds offers from big-time programs like Alabama, Texas, and LSU to name just a few.
