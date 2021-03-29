Bruce: A Great Start To Easter Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A great start to Easter week with sunny skies , comfy cool temps and low humidity. We will see some changes over the next couple of days.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a warm-up with highs in the low 80s and increasing rain chances. That’s all ahead of a cold front sweeping through the area late Wednesday that will bring breezy and cooler weather back to the forecast.
Thursday-Saturday, highs will stay in the 60s with a cool breeze. Overnight temperatures could fall into the upper 30s north of the Lake and 40s south of the Lake.
Easter Sunday looks picture perfect with lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s.
