Police: Baton Rouge teen missing since Sunday afternoon

Baton Rouge police say they are searching for Fiona Mari-Jayne Selders, 16, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, around the 11900 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue North in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | March 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 5:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a missing juvenile.

Fiona Mari-Jayne Selders, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28 near the 11900 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue North.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jacket.

Investigators describe Selders as 5-foot-4 and weighing 114 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, police added.

Anyone who has seen Fiona Mari-Jayne Selders or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

