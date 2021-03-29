Strong cold front ushers in April

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and humid air will make a brief return on Tuesday and for most of Wednesday. A few storms are possible Tuesday once a warm front moves across the area. Wednesday will start very muggy and highs could reach well into the 80s. A line of showers and storms will be possible from around mid-afternoon into the evening hours as a strong cold front arrives.
It will be windy and much colder on Thursday but it will be sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for much of the day. The cool weather will extend into Good Friday with morning lows in the 30s north of the lake and 40s elsewhere.
The weekend looks generally sunny and dry with only modest warming. Temperatures will stay a little below normal into Easter Sunday.
