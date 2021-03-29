Two Edna Karr High School students shot Sunday; 1 killed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two Edna Karr High School seniors and a third person were shot Sunday afternoon as they sat in a car in the parking lot of an Algiers apartment complex.
One of the students, 18-year-old Caleb Johnson, died from his injuries.
The other student, an unidentified female was shot, but survived.
The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Cypress Run Apartments in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.
The Assistant Principal at Karr HS said Caleb Johnson was set to graduate in a matter of weeks and had plans to join the Navy.
Johnson played football and was on the homecoming court.
The CEO of InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Jamar McKneely, released a statement Monday saying, “I don’t understand it. Just 21 days until graduation and we lose a student, a scholar who was ready to graduate and conquer the world. We need to work together to protect our students and families. Our students should not fall victim to gun violence.”
In a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department, a spokesperson says the three victims were sitting in a vehicle attempting to sell a gun to the suspect.
Before the transaction was completed, the suspect opened fire.
The identity of the other deceased person was not released.
This story will be updated.
