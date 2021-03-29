“Vax Fest” coordinators prepare for largest vaccine event in the state

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Whatever form of transportation folks choose: walking, driving, ubering the healthcare providers at Ochsner wants to get shots in arms.
Sarah Roberts with the healthcare system helped coordinate Monday’s planned vaccine fest at the shrine on Airline. They’ll start giving out shots at 10am and run 24 hours straight, in one of the largest vaccine events in the state so far.
“We have a little over 2000 booked right now, so we have a way to go but the new eligibility criteria goes into effect on Monday morning, so we’re hoping some people are just waiting to schedule and so they know they’re eligible,” said Roberts.
The state announced anyone 16 years of age and older can sign up for the vaccine starting Monday. Governor Edwards underlining how this is a race in keeping the virus from spreading.
“It’s up to the people of the United States of America as to how much normalcy we get to experience and when and that will be determined by the speed at which and the number of them who decide to be vaccinated,” said Edwards.
For this vaccine fest however, only those 18 years of age and older can sign up because only the Moderna shot will be available. But as the fest will run all day and all night, they’re hoping it’ll bring out some people who live or work during the “off hours”.
“To get the vaccine to folks that stock fell in some of the grocery store that may be getting off at 4am that would be able to come in or are coming in before super early… you know think all the essential workers out there that, you know they have a difficult time getting the vaccine during additional hours,” said Roberts.
Roberts said it should be a quick process, anticipating folks stick to their appointment time. But it’s a festival, and every festival needs some good entertainment.
“We have a whole lineup of music given. Normally the time we are kicking off festival season. We want to make it kind of a fun atmosphere… kind of surprising everyone wanted to work that night since they thought it would be kind of fun to be out there as the middle of the night so I’ll be out there so it’ll be a good time for sure,” said Roberts.
So if festival fun can accompany a life-saving vaccine , that’s something everyone can get on board with.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.