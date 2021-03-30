Bruce: Warm Front Today And A Cold Front Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm front is moving north and will bring temperatures will into the low 80s this afternoon with a few spotty showers. Tonight, we’ll be warm and muggy as temperatures only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Then tomorrow we will climb into the mid 80s ahead of a strong cold front that will quickly drop temperatures in the late afternoon and evening. Several showers and storms are possible along that front during the afternoon and evening, and we could even see one or two strong storms.
Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s for your Thursday morning and only climb back into the low 60s for Thursday afternoon. Windy but sunny conditions are expected to finish out the week.
Heading into the holiday weekend, a gradual warm-up with upper 60s Saturday to mid 70s by Easter Sunday. The whole weekend will be very nice with a mix of sun and clouds.
