Capacity limits lifted for restaurants, bars, gyms, and retail stores in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, March 30 that he will be lifting capacity limitations for many of the state’s businesses but the statewide mask mandate will remain.
Gov. Edwards said he would be issuing a new proclamation Wednesday, March 31 that would stay in effect until April 28.
Specific capacity limitations for restaurants, bars, gyms, and retail settings will no longer be in place, he said. Bars, in particular, can stay open later than 11 p.m. as long as they adhere to local ordinances.
Bar patrons must still be seated at a socially distanced table, the governor said.
Gov. Edwards said businesses and venues that host large indoor gatherings, like reception halls, will be remain capped at 50% of their capacity, with a maximum gathering size of 500 people.
This is developing story news and will be updated when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.