THE INVESTIGATORS: DA drops 640 drug cases tied to potential corruption within BRPD narcotic division

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office is dropping 640 drug cases tied directly to potential corruption within the narcotics division with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to a review of the charges that have been dropped, they range from possession to weapons charges dating back as far as to 2015. All of the cases that have been dropped were handled by officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree. Both of those men were charged after a departmental investigation seemed to expose corruption within the agency. The dismissal of the cases comes almost a month after four high-ranking detectives within the narcotics division were reassigned.
Those four supervisors who were reassigned to uniform patrol include Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch and Sgt. Seth Sinclair. The four men that were transferred have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
