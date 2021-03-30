LSU baseball remains ranked in one poll, falls out of top 25 in 3 others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After being swept by Tennessee over the weekend for just the second time since 2008, the LSU baseball team has dropped out of the top 25 in three national polls.
The Tigers did remain ranked in one poll, as they fell nine spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll, dropping from No. 16 to No. 25. Previous week rankings in parentheses.
The Tigers (16-8, 1-5 SEC) will look to rebound this week as they take on South Alabama on Tuesday, March 30.
LSU’s toughest task of the seasons comes on Thursday, April 1, when it faces No. 1 Vanderbilt (19-3, 5-1 SEC).
The Commodores are coming off a series sweep of Missouri. Pitcher Jack Leiter (6-0) has gone a combined 16 innings of no-hit baseball, including a no-hitter against South Carolina.
Leiter has struck out 26 batters in his first two SEC starts and not to be outdone, Kumar Rocker (6-0) has pitched 14 innings, allowing just nine hits and striking out 19 batters in his first two SEC starts.
