Man killed in Boeing St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in New Orleans East Monday night.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 8 p.m.
According to police, a man was transported to a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
NOPD learned that the shooting occured in the 5900 block of Boeing Street.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
