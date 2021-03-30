NOPD officer arrested for domestic abuse, including strangulation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Officer has been arrested on several domestic abuse battery charges.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Larry King, Jr., in February.
Deputies say they learned of several domestic incidents involving Officer King and his wife.
King was arrested on six felony charges, including strangulation, cruelty to the informed, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.
The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau arrested King and transported him to the Jefferson Parish Jail. King was placed on an emergency suspension.
King was previously arrested for domestic abuse in Jefferson Parish in 2009, also involving his wife. The District Attorney dropped those charges.
“We need to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said in a statement. “Two incidents involving this type of conduct in such a short period of time is troubling to me.”
