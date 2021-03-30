Parishes to resume business following governor’s announcement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards Tuesday afternoon stating limits for business will be lifted, local parishes have begun announcing their plans for reopening businesses.
While Edwards says he is lifting limits on capacity, he will allow for parishes to make the final decision.
In St. Bernard Parish, parish president Guy McInnis says they will be following the state’s mandates.
“We are going to open up as much as the governor’s mandates allow us to,” says McInnis. “If it is our decision, we will allow that. Our citizens are ready for that. Those who want to protect themselves can do so. And those wanting to go out to bars can do that as well.”
McInnis says the parish will revert to its pre-COVID ordinance for bars allowing them to be open 24 hours.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says the parish will also be following the state’s ordinance and lift occupancy limits for businesses and operating hours for restaurants and bars.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated that the city’s current ordinances will remain in place. Officials say they will look at the city’s Covid-19 statistics before making a decision.
The new statewide ordinance goes into effect Wednesday.
