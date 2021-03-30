Tulane uses spring football to develop receiver depth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With new offensive coordinator Chip Long bringing a more up-tempo pace to Tulane, physically, the players have had to work as hard as ever to adjust. But it’s been especially tough at receiver, where the Green Wave are down several key players in and out of practice to injury. While the group they’re working with instead is less experienced, they make up for it in hard work.
“It can be frustrating at times, but that’s what spring ball is for, to go out there and make mistakes and fly around,” says Long. “I’m pleased with the guys understanding what it takes to compete everyday and the challenge that is as a wide out. They’re probably getting coached the hardest of anybody out there just because I was a wide out. So there’s not much sympathy there.”
The silver lining in this situation is what could develop as the year goes on. The extended work that these guys that could be considered back-ups are getting right now will only make the entire group better as a whole.
“Having all of these receivers that are in that maybe wouldn’t have gotten as many reps if we had Mykel Jones and Deuce (Watst) and Cyron (Sutton) and whoever else, I think that just gives us more depth and gives us better preparation if people do go down,” says starting quarterback Michael Pratt.
“Now I’m going into fall camp, and you’ve got a group that’s got over 1,000 reps that’s going in there ready to roll and ready to compete with the guys who come off the injury board,” says Long. “Really, it makes those guys off the injury board come in ready to play, or they’ll get passed up.”
The more competition there is, the better they’ll be when it matters this fall.
