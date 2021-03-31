Bruce: A Warm Wednesday-Afternoon Showers Then Much Colder Tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are on the way in the next 12 hours. Highs hit the mid 80s today. Spotty showers and a stray storm late afternoon and evening, followed by a big drop in temperatures. Highs could reach the mid-80s! Winds will pick up late afternoon and overnight. Expects gusts as high as 40 mph behind the front. A wind advisory is in effect for this evening through Thursday morning.
It will be windy and much colder on Thursday, but it will be sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for much of the day. The cool weather will extend into Good Friday with morning lows in the 30s north of the lake and 40s elsewhere.
The weekend looks mostly sunny with very pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s for Easter Sunday, and no rain is expected.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.