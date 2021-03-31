‘He’s our best pass rusher inside right now’ - Orgeron says freshman DL Maason Smith has chance to start in fall

“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now - right now, after five or six days of spring,” said Orgeron. “So, there’s no question he’s going to play and play a lot. And he can push for a starting position. He is a very athletic big man. He practices very hard. He’s got to stay a little bit lower on the run. He’s excellent on his pass rush. And he comes to work hard every day. He’s a very smart young man. I do believe he’s going to play a lot as a freshman and is going to be one of the top freshmen on our team.”