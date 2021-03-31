‘He’s our best pass rusher inside right now’ - Orgeron says freshman DL Maason Smith has chance to start in fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When was the last time you saw somebody wearing a zero jersey who’s 6-foot-6 and weighing 312 pounds?
Glen “Big Baby” Davis wore that number for Tiger hoops at 6-foot-9, 289 pounds and Naz Reid had it at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds but this is true freshman five-star defensive lineman Maason Smith from Terrebonne.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Smith could be starting this fall.
“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now - right now, after five or six days of spring,” said Orgeron. “So, there’s no question he’s going to play and play a lot. And he can push for a starting position. He is a very athletic big man. He practices very hard. He’s got to stay a little bit lower on the run. He’s excellent on his pass rush. And he comes to work hard every day. He’s a very smart young man. I do believe he’s going to play a lot as a freshman and is going to be one of the top freshmen on our team.”
The Tigers practiced Tuesday, March 30, and will back at it on Thursday, April 1. LSU Pro Day will be held Wednesday, March 31.
