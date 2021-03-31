Hunter Biden says he wouldn’t repeat work for Ukrainian firm

President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, as his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden look on after the president was sworn-in during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds, at left. Hunter Biden says his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn't unethical and didn't amount to a lack of judgment on his part. But he writes in a new book, “Beautiful Things,” that he wouldn't do it again, citing partisan politics as the reason. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)