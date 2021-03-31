‘I’m Excited!’: Mayor Cantrell on running for re-election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In just six months, New Orleans city voters will elect a new mayor or re-elect its current one. Mayor Latoya Cantrell said she plans to run for re-election, and as of right now-- no known opponents have indicated an interest in the seat.
“I do want to continue to serve the citizens of the city as their mayor,” Cantrell said in an exclusive interview with Fox 8 News.
Political analyst for Fox 8 Mike Sherman said Cantrell is in a dominant position for re-election since she may be heading into a qualifying period without any major opponents.
“For the mayor to have a serious challenger, it would be to be a well-known figure,” said Sherman. “Or they’d have to come with a lot of money because it’s going to be difficult for anyone to raise campaign funds in this climate.”
That climate being direct impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sherman said Cantrell’s first term as mayor has been defined by crisis: The Hard Rock Hotel collapse, Sewage and Water Board issues, the global pandemic, and the cyberattack that took over City Hall in 2019.
He added the Mayor hasn’t been able to dedicate her first term to the issues she campaigned on-- issues such as advocating for criminal justice reform and increasing affordable housing in the city.
“She hasn’t had an opportunity without a crisis to move her policy agenda forward, so the real issue--which is a referendum on an incumbent-- is how do folks think Mayor Cantrell has done responding to these crises. Poll numbers suggest very well,” said Sherman.
As for Cantrell, she believes she has demonstrated over the past 2.5 years that she is willing to face the tough issues and get results.
“And so with public safety, of course, infrastructure and the resurgence of our economy being top priorities for me and my team, I believe we’re well suited to continue to lead this city forward better than we were pre-COVID,” she said. “So I’m excited!”
The filing deadline for this election is July 16, 2021.
The primary is scheduled for October 9, 2021, and the general election for mayor is set for November 13, 2021.
