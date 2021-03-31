Loranger High School employees placed on leave after ‘physical altercation’

March 31, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:32 AM

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - An alleged physical altercation leads the Tangipahoa Parish School District to place two school employees on administrative leave.

According to the district’s Facebook page, two Loranger High School employees were allegedly involved in a “physical altercation” Tuesday in the school’s office.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley calls the allegations ‘unfortunate and unacceptable.’

The employees will remain on leave until a full investigation is completed.

