Loranger High School employees placed on leave after ‘physical altercation’

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - An alleged physical altercation leads the Tangipahoa Parish School District to place two school employees on administrative leave.
According to the district’s Facebook page, two Loranger High School employees were allegedly involved in a “physical altercation” Tuesday in the school’s office.
Superintendent Melissa Stilley calls the allegations ‘unfortunate and unacceptable.’
The employees will remain on leave until a full investigation is completed.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.