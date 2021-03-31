NOPD arrests suspect on multiple charges including assault and drug possession

NOPD arrests suspect on multiple charges including assault and drug possession
NOPD says the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and First District detectives arrested 30-year-old Calvin Banks Wednesday. (Source: NOPD)
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 31, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 2:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted on multiple charges including assault and drug possession.

NOPD says the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and First District detectives arrested 30-year-old Calvin Banks Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3900 block of Hollygrove Street. During the search, officers found two handguns, live ammunition rounds, more than $4300 in cash, approximately 186 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a rifle scope and three cell phones.

Blanks was arrested without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at (504) 658-6010.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.