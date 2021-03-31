NOPD arrests suspect on multiple charges including assault and drug possession

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted on multiple charges including assault and drug possession.
NOPD says the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and First District detectives arrested 30-year-old Calvin Banks Wednesday.
Around 6 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3900 block of Hollygrove Street. During the search, officers found two handguns, live ammunition rounds, more than $4300 in cash, approximately 186 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a rifle scope and three cell phones.
Blanks was arrested without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at (504) 658-6010.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.