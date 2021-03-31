NOPD searching for suspect in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Seventh Ward Wednesday morning.
NOPD says around 8:30 a.m. and man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of North Roman Street and Touro Street. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Through their investigation, NOPD was able to develop a suspect in the shooting. Now, they are working to identify and locate the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the shooting or the suspect, they are asked to contact NOPD’s Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
