Overtime Podcast #231 - LSU Pro Day Recap

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s top-end talent shines through at Pro Day 2021. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende look at who won big and who still has work to do.
Hagan on a potential landing spot for Ja’Marr Chase after putting up impressive numbers:
“Does Cincinnati take him in the top five? It’s well-documented the help that they need on the offensive line but I think the tempting thing there is to reunite him with Joe Burrow, the last quarterback he played with. I wouldn’t blame Cincinnati, it seems wild but at the same time, crazier things have happened.”
Fazende on Terrace Marshall being considered as a first round pick:
“You look at his size, he’s a shade under 6′3″, that’s good size, ran a 4.38 as well, go watch his tape and with a revolving door at quarterback, a little bit of chaos with the change at coordinator, guys opting out, COVID, and he dominated, especially early in the season with Myles, Finley was looking for him. I think he is a big slot guy at the next level that works between the seams, he can get down the seam, get deep, deep post, runs the over well, moves well for a big guy, can get in and out of those short area quickness routes so absolutely. He’s been mocked a lot to Baltimore at 27 and given what they have, I think he would fit in perfectly because Lamar loves to throw that over route and he loves to run the over route.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.