Overtime Podcast #231 - LSU Pro Day Recap

“You look at his size, he’s a shade under 6′3″, that’s good size, ran a 4.38 as well, go watch his tape and with a revolving door at quarterback, a little bit of chaos with the change at coordinator, guys opting out, COVID, and he dominated, especially early in the season with Myles, Finley was looking for him. I think he is a big slot guy at the next level that works between the seams, he can get down the seam, get deep, deep post, runs the over well, moves well for a big guy, can get in and out of those short area quickness routes so absolutely. He’s been mocked a lot to Baltimore at 27 and given what they have, I think he would fit in perfectly because Lamar loves to throw that over route and he loves to run the over route.”