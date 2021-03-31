Police: One person shot near Slidell

SLIDELL (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Ellingsworth Drive near Slidell Wednesday morning.
At least one victim has been transported to a local area hospital, and the scene is secure at this time.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
This story will be updated.
