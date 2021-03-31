Wednesday afternoon storms usher in strong cold front

After a foggy start, warm and muggy conditions will last into the afternoon. Highs could reach the mid-80s! Then, showers and storms will begin to form around mid-afternoon into the evening hours as a strong cold front arrives. Winds will gusts as high as 40 mph behind the front. A wind advisory is in effect for this evening through Thursday morning.
It will be windy and much colder on Thursday, but it will be sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for much of the day. The cool weather will extend into Good Friday with morning lows in the 30s north of the lake and 40s elsewhere.
The weekend looks mostly sunny with very pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s for Easter Sunday, and no rain is expected.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.