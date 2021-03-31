Tigers host 2021 LSU Pro Day for 9 former players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All 32 teams from the NFL were represented at LSU’s 2021 Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. A total of nine former Tigers participated in the pro day.
2021 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants and results are below.
FB
Tory Carter: 6-foot-0 3/8, 229 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.75 and 4.79
- 225 pound bench press: 24 reps
- Broad jump: 9-foot-4
- Vertical jump: 35 1/2″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.29
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.46
WR
Ja’Marr Chase: 6-foot-0 3/8, 201 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 11-foot
- Vertical jump: 41″
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.98
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.00
Terrace Marshall: 6-foot-2 5/8, 205 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38
- 225 pound bench press: 19 reps
- Broad jump: 10-foot-5
- Vertical jump: 39″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: DNP
Racey McMath: 6-foot-2 1/2, 217 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.34
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 10-foot-4
- Vertical jump: 34″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.50
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.36
LB
Jabril Cox: 6-foot-3 1/8, 232 pounds
- 40-yard dash: DNP
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
DT
Tyler Shelvin: 6-foot-2 1/8, 350 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 5.45 and 5.40
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 8-foot-one
- Vertical jump: 28 1/2″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.97
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 8.19
DB
JaCoby Stevens: 6-foot-1 1/8, 212 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.50 and 4.51
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 10-foot-10
- Vertical jump: 42″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
Kary Vincent Jr.: 5-foot-9 3/4, 185 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 and 4.33
- 225 pound bench press: 8 reps
- Broad jump: 9-foot-9
- Vertical jump: 35.5″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
P
Zach Von Rosenberg: 6-foot-4 1/8, 235 pounds
- 40-yard dash: DNP
- 225 pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
LSU’s Pro Day was televised on the SEC Network and the NFL Network. Coverage began on SEC Network at 10 a.m. Former Tiger and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark was on site with analysis and interviews with players and coaches.
LSU’s Pro Day began at 8 a.m. with player measurements followed by combine testing, which included the vertical jump, broad jump, and the 225-pound bench press.
On-field testing consisted of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill, and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players.
Each Pro Day participant then took part in individual workouts by position.
