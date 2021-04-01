Be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas, NOPD warns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is urging people to be aware of their surroundings while pumping gas following several recent incidents.
Police say two armed robberies and one aggravated assault with a firearm happened within a 15-hour period as victims were either pumping gas or approaching their vehicles.
The incidents happened on Crowder Boulevard, Bullard Avenue, and at the intersection of Morrison Road and Lamb Road.
“In each incident, the perpetrator, described as a black male wearing all black, was armed with a gun,” police say.
Officials also encourage people not to leave keys in their vehicles or leave their vehicles unattended.
