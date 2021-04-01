City eases restrictions on gathering limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans started easing restrictions of gathering limits on Friday, allowing indoor public and private gatherings of up to 150 people. Outdoor gatherings can have up to 250 people.
Sports complexes were allowed to have 15 percent capacity indoors previously and are now allowed to increase that figure to 25 percent.
Outdoor sports complexes can operate at 50 percent capacity.
