City pushes to get vaccines to underserved communities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is bringing the Covid-19 vaccine to an underserved community, the Lower Ninth Ward.
Vaccinations are being distributed at the New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church.
New Orleans city officials say they are aware that there remains reluctance in some communities about being vaccinated. The City also knows that a lot of people don’t have internet which is needed to sign up for shots online.
“This is going to be one of many efforts that we take to the streets, take to the community,” says mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“What we are doing today is bringing care and bringing healing directly to our neighborhoods as the mayor has said vaccines are our way out but they have to be the way out for everyone,” says Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
The City says about 33 percent of its population has been vaccinated so far but that’s not good enough.
