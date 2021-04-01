Former LSU Tigers represented well on MLB Opening Day rosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Opening Day finally here for Major League Baseball the LSU Tigers are well represented with eight former Tigers on active rosters.
Aaron Nola (Phillies) and Kevin Gausman (Giants) have already been announced as opening day starting pitchers by their teams. Nola and the Phillies will take on the Braves and Gausman and the Giants will face the Mariners.
Also on opening day MLB rosters include Alex Bregman (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), JaCoby Jones (Tigers), Andrew Stevenson (Nationals), Jake Fraley (Mariners) and Riley Smith (Diamondbacks).
Their are also two other former Tigers placed on their teams injured listed Aaron Nola (Padres) and Will Harris (Nationals).
LSU has produced a total of 77 Major Leaguers and at least one former player has made their debut in the MLB in 27 of the last 30 seasons.
Aaron Nola is entering his seventh season with the Phillies and was a first round selection in the 2014 draft. Nola finished the 2018 season third in National League Cy Young Award voting after going 17-6 with a 2.34 ERA. He was also a 2018 NL All-Star.
Gausman his entering his second season with the San Francisco Giants and on his fourth different team since being drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft. In the shortened 2020 season Gausman had a 3-3 record with a 3.62 ERA with 79 strikeouts.
The second overall pick by the Houston Astros in the 2015 draft, Bregman helped lead the Astros to the 2017 World Series Title and was the teams starting third baseman. He was the 2018 All-Star Game MVP and was the 2019 recipient of the Silver Slugger Award in the AL.
Jones was a third round pick in the 2013 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Detroit Tigers. Jones last season had 94 at-bats, with 26 hits including 5 home runs and had 14 RBI.
Stevenson was the Washington Nationals second round pick in 2015 made his Major League debut in July 2017 and earned a World Series ring with the Nationals in 2019. During the 2020 season Stevenson hit .366 in 41 at-bats, with two home runs and 12 RBI.
Fraley was second round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 draft and was traded to the Mariners in November of 2018 and made the MLB roster in August 2019. Fraley
Smith was a 24th-round draft choice by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and was promoted to the Majors in August 2020.
