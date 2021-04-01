Frost Advisory issued for parts of North Shore; first time since 1986

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas on the North Shore and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The advisory is in effect from 2 - 8 a.m. Friday morning, April 2.
Lows are expected to reach 33 degrees in some areas, which could result in the formation of frost, the National Weather Service says.
Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
