Golden Apple: Mrs. Charlene Morgan

DES ALLEMANDS (WVUE) - A second grade teacher at Allemands Elementary School was nominated by a parent who admires her passion for creating a family for her students away from their homes.
The 2020-2021 school year is underway at Allemands Elementary School. This year, with masks and social distancing and a Disney theme, it was a perfect reason for Mrs. Charlene Morgan to select Lilo and Stitch and a common saying from the film for her classroom décor.
“My class is my family. They’re my kids and I love them. And I want them to know I love them and that they belong,” says Morgan. “Ohana means family. And I’ll say that in the classroom, ‘Ohana means family and?’ They’ll say that’s us.”
The second grade teacher is known on campus for creating a family like atmosphere for her students and for her interactive lessons.
“Mrs. Morgan is a leader in our school both for students as well as our faculty members. She is and innovative person,” says principal Lisa Perrin.
Aside from innovative lessons, principal Lisa Perrin says Mrs. Morgan takes pride in capturing special moments for the holidays. She makes and sends out classroom Christmas cards to her students’ families.
“I want to make a difference and that gets me coming back everyday. And I love what I do,” says Morgan.
30-plus years of teaching has come with its challenges. Most recently, this pandemic. But that hasn’t fazed Mrs. Morgan.
Reporter: What has drawn you and kept pulling you back to the classroom through all this?
“The kids need me and I needed them,” says Morgan. “I want kids to feel safe no matter what’s going on in the world.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.