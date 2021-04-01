Hammond High teacher in custody for sending sexually explicit messages to students

HAMMOND (WVUE) - A teacher in Tangipahoa Parish has turned himself into authorities for sending inappropriate and sexually explicit messages to students through social media, according to a statement from Chief Jimmy Travis this evening.
Hammond High Magnet School teacher and assistant basketball coach Jonathan Hill, 27, was placed on administrative leave last week after the school began investigating allegations against Hill. Travis said that upon the discovery, the school notified deputies.
Hill is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to several juveniles through social media. Deputies say that, so far, three victims have come forward.
