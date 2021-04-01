Ja’Marr Chase delivers a scorching 40-time in LSU Pro Day

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It only took three years from National Signing Day for Ja’Marr Chase to realize his NFL dreams. At LSU Pro Day, Chase ran a scorching 4.38-40-yard dash.
“Yeah I would say I surprised myself. I was going for a low 4.4.Last night I was feeling good about my starts. I felt like I could get a 4.3 this morning. I did it. That’s really what I was going for,” said former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase.
Most impressive about Chase’s workout, he’s been off from football for a year. The Rummel alum opted out of the 2020 season to focus on the 2021 draft.
“I have a big support system, they always keep me going. But on the other hand, I just want to be great. There’s no way for me to sit down outside and be lazy, get passed up every day. Someone is always outworking me somehow, someway. I got to remember that and keep working,” said Chase.
Some mock drafts point to Chase getting drafted by the Bengals at No. 5 overall. Which means a reunion with Joe Burrow could be in the making.
“I have talked to the Bengals. I don’t know how many times I’ve talked to them though. But me and Joe, I wouldn’t mind going back with Joe. We get back to our chemistry and have more fun,” said Chase.
This will be the second year in a row a Tiger wide receiver will go in the first round. Last year, it was Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
