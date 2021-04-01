Lafourche man arrest for stealing from a church and government field office

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - A man has been arrested by Lafourche Parish deputies for stealing from a church donation box and a parish field office.
Authorities say Rusty Dupre was seen on surveillance cameras breaking into a church in Raceland last month. He’s also accused of breaking into a government field office on March 8 after power tools, a television, and food were reported stolen.
In addition to Dupre, Shawn Meier is also accused of breaking into the government office and is wanted by authorities.
Those with information that may lead to Meier’s whereabouts are asked to call the Crime Stoppers’ Bayou Region.
