Shelby: Windy and colder today, nice Easter weekend ahead

A Wind Advisory continues this morning. Winds will gust to and over 40 mph at times mainly around the lake and at the coast.
It will be windy and much colder today, but at least it will be sunny. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s for much of the day. The chilly weather will extend into Good Friday with morning lows in the 30s north of the lake and 40s elsewhere. Patchy frost is possible north of the lake on Friday and Saturday morning as well, so make sure to protect any sensitive spring plants!
The weekend looks mostly sunny and dry with only modest warming. Easter Sunday looks picture perfect with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. No rain is expected.
Next week will also stay dry with only gradual warming. Highs could be in the low 80s by the middle of the week.
