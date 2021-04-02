COVID vaccine passport debate continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As more people are able to get vaccinated around the country, we’re now facing the question of COVID vaccine passports and if private businesses will be able to require proof of vaccination.
We spent some time at City Park to see what New Orleanians think of the debate.
“I’m fully vaccinated, so I feel like being an environment with other people who are just creates safety and just has protocol and it spreads the message of treat others how you want to be treated, just to make sure everyone around you is safe,” Kristina Hawkins said.
“It will allow businesses to be able to loosen restrictions within the business space itself because you know that everybody in the space is protected,” Cade Garafola said.
While some feel it could encourage safer behaviors, others see it as a step too far.
“If the business doesn’t want to let me in because I haven’t been vaccinated and don’t choose to prove that I’ve been vaccinated, it’s my choice to go elsewhere,” James Davis said. “But, I don’t think that it’s the government’s place to tell me that I have to get a vaccine. They don’t tell me to get a flu vaccine, they don’t tell me I have to get polio vaccine, it’s my choice as a person.”
“I don’t know if it’s feasible to ask everyone for proof especially when people don’t necessarily want to get a vaccine in the first place,” Jennifer Hobson said, adding that she thinks the passports are a good idea.
Right now, The White House says it will not mandate a nationwide COVID vaccine passport, instead leaving it up to private businesses.
But Tulane Constitutional Law Professor, Keith Werhan, says congress does have the legal power to require a vaccine to access federal facilities and to travel.
“Any mode of interstate or international travel falls under that description: airplanes, interstate busses, and the like,” Werhan said.
However, Werhan thinks that would be unlikely to pass.
While the White House isn’t taking the lead on this, it is working on guidelines that private businesses would have to utilize if they choose to require a vaccine passport.
“The constitution provides individual rights and limits on what the government can do, it doesn’t directly apply to private entities,” Werhan said. “That limit would entirely be a creature of statute.”
The question then becomes, would that open the door for individuals to take legal action?
“They would have access to court, the question is whether or not they would have a good legal grounds to prevail in a lawsuit,” Werhan said.
Werhan says the business would likely have to be violating a state or local law.
Some states like New York have already launched trials of a vaccine passport app, while Florida’s Governor Rick DeSantis has already vowed to ban any business from requiring proof of vaccination.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.