Hammond native signs with MLB partnered team

Prior to playing independent ball, Traylor signed with the Miami Marlins organization in 2017. Following a couple of seasons playing football at Southeastern Louisiana University, Traylor transferred to Baton Rouge Community College to play from 2014-2016 and then transferred to LSU-Alexandria for his final season of college baseball where he helped the Generals win the Red River Athletic Conference regular-season title, posting batting averages of .355 and slugging .525, showcasing power and speed.