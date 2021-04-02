Hammond native signs with MLB partnered team

HAMMOND (WVUE) - Hammond native Mark Everett Traylor, Jr. has signed with the Lake Erie Crushers, a Major League Baseball partnered team, and hopes to eventually get a call-up.
Traylor most recently has been playing in independent baseball leagues, including a stint with the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League beginning in 2018. Through two seasons, Traylor maintained a batting average of .339 with 15 home runs and 95 RBIs in 102 games from 2018-2019.
Now, Traylor is headed for Avon, Ohio for another shot at keeping his MLB dreams alive.
“This is an incredible opportunity for him to get back to affiliate ball, and it’s an honor to play in the MLB partnered Frontier League,” said his father Mark Traylor, Sr.
Prior to playing independent ball, Traylor signed with the Miami Marlins organization in 2017. Following a couple of seasons playing football at Southeastern Louisiana University, Traylor transferred to Baton Rouge Community College to play from 2014-2016 and then transferred to LSU-Alexandria for his final season of college baseball where he helped the Generals win the Red River Athletic Conference regular-season title, posting batting averages of .355 and slugging .525, showcasing power and speed.
