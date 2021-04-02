No. 25 LSU struggles in 13-1 loss to No. 1 Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU got off to a rough start to begin the weekend series against No. 1 Vanderbilt in the third weekend of Southeastern Conference play.
The Tigers (17-9, 1-6 SEC) gave up 13 runs on 17 hits and had two errors. LSU was competitive to start the game through the first four innings against the Commodores (21-4, 6-1 SEC), as they only trailed 1-0 entering the top of the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Jayson Gonzalez started things off with an RBI double to right field, giving Vandy a 2-0 lead. Dominic Keegan added two more runs on a two-run single to make it 4-0. Jack Bulger added one more run on a sac-fly to make it 5-0.
The Commodores weren’t done yet as they added four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-0 lead over the Tigers. LSU finally got a run on an RBI single from Dylan Crews that scored Tre’ Morgan to make it 9-1.
Vandy added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take an 11-1 lead. They then put up another pair of runs in the ninth inning to make it 13-1.
Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (2-3) threw 5.1 innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits and striking out three batters.
Kumar Rocker (7-0) threw six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters.
Jack Leiter (6-0) will take the mound against the Tigers on Friday. He has gone a combined 16 innings of no-hit baseball, including a no-hitter against South Carolina in his first two SEC starts of the season.
The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. as the Tigers look to bounce back and even the series.
