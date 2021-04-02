Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

Pelicans: New Orleans was missing its top three scorers, who account for 64.4 points a game, in Williamson (thumb), Ingram (right toe) and Ball (right hip flexor). ... It was Ingram’s first missed game of the season. ... Johnson, who came to New Orleans from Dallas with Wes Iwundu in a trade for J.J Redick and Nicolo Melli, made his first start. He was 15 of 60 from long range and averaged just 5.7 points in 29 games with Dallas but made 3 of 5 from long range Thursday.