Women became the target of car thieves in two separate incidents in NOLA

In no way do police condone Baraka’s actions, but he says he followed the suspect across the Crescent City Connection, to Magazine Street where he lost him. He says the NOPD quickly arrived and took the report. Both Baraka and the victim in yesterday’s incident at the gas station, say crime is happening too often, and they hope the robbers are caught before someone gets hurt. We have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected, but if you know anything that could help police solve these cases, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.