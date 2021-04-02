Women became the target of car thieves in two separate incidents in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A robbery at the Exxon station at Carrollton and Palmetto has the victim on edge. The victim told FOX 8, she pulled in around 9 last night to pump gas. She said her vehicle was turned off, but the keys were left inside. As she pumped gas, opposite the driver’s side, she said she felt the hose to the gas pump start to pull away. She quickly realized someone was stealing her Jeep. She said the only think she could think to do was run after it.
“I’m kind of going with it, and pretty soon the whole gas nozzle is unlatched and it’s swinging. I’m running after the car, screaming, ‘you stole my car’. Eventually they caught too much speed and when I got back to the gas station, there were several people that saw it, and the gas station was really helpful,” says the victim.
The woman told us surveillance video from the gas station showed a man get out of a vehicle parked behind her, and literally crawl to her vehicle and jump in. Desperate for help, she posted pictures to the Nextdoor App with an explanation of what happened. She said people have contacted her, some saying they’ve spotted her vehicle around town. Police are investigating.
In a separate incident, actor and anti-crime advocate, Ameer Baraka told FOX 8, he witnessed a robbery in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive in Algiers yesterday morning. Baraka says a woman was robbed inside of a gym on the Westbank, and Baraka witnessed the thief jump in the woman’s SUV and take off. Baraka said he felt compelled to get involved and actually approached the man as he was stealing the woman’s car.
“So, he runs and jumps into the car. When I see him jump into the car, I’m like, ‘this is not his car’. I get out of my car, got to the window and I said, ‘man, what are you doing?’ ‘Why would you steal this woman’s car?’ He starts it up, and takes off this way, and just instantly in my mind, I go after him,” says Ameer Baraka.
In no way do police condone Baraka’s actions, but he says he followed the suspect across the Crescent City Connection, to Magazine Street where he lost him. He says the NOPD quickly arrived and took the report. Both Baraka and the victim in yesterday’s incident at the gas station, say crime is happening too often, and they hope the robbers are caught before someone gets hurt. We have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected, but if you know anything that could help police solve these cases, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS.
