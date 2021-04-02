Zack: A beautiful Easter weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timing is everything in weather and how about the timing of this beautiful stretch of conditions we will see through your Easter weekend.
Chilly mornings will give way to pleasant afternoons not only on this Good Friday but right on through Easter Sunday. Highs will go from the low 60s today to back to the 70s by Easter. Those of you on the North Shore that have some tender vegetation, you may want to protect from a little frost for one more night. Lows will dip into the 30s again tonight with generally 40s for everyone south of the lake.
Once the new week rolls around our temperatures will be in full moderation mode. Highs will be back to the 80s come the middle of next week with the humidity rolling back in. Even though humidity levels will be on the rise, rain chances should remain low until late in the week.
Have a wonderful Easter weekend!
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.