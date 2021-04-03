Acadiana CB Laterrence Welch ready to wear the Purple and Gold of LSU

“I think he’s undoubtedly the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana for this 2022 class. He’s enormously talented. I think he’s kind of developed into a cornerback the last two years. What you saw in the state championship, he played in a limited sample size as a junior because of injury. He came back, he didn’t miss a beat. The game-saving interception in the 5A state championship game. He’s able to tightly shadow receivers up and down the field. He’s got great closing speed. He’s got active hands. He’s super long, athletic. He’s a ball hawk. He does everything you want. He’s continuing to lean the nuances of cornerback. Obviously a very complicated position, and he’s taking it in-stride,” said Rivals recruiting writer Sam Spiegelman.