Acadiana CB Laterrence Welch ready to wear the Purple and Gold of LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Laterrence Welch’s life changed overnight after he committed to LSU on Jan. 24. The Acadiana High cornerback pledged to the Tigers on his mother’s birthday, and made Coach O start mapping out his future in the Purple and Gold.
“They were happy. ‘He said are you ready for me?’ I’m looking to go up there and compete and win a spot,” said LSU commit Laterrence Welch.
Welch will no doubt push for early playing time at LSU with his 6′1″, 175-pound frame, and his ability to lockdown opposing receivers.
“I think he’s undoubtedly the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana for this 2022 class. He’s enormously talented. I think he’s kind of developed into a cornerback the last two years. What you saw in the state championship, he played in a limited sample size as a junior because of injury. He came back, he didn’t miss a beat. The game-saving interception in the 5A state championship game. He’s able to tightly shadow receivers up and down the field. He’s got great closing speed. He’s got active hands. He’s super long, athletic. He’s a ball hawk. He does everything you want. He’s continuing to lean the nuances of cornerback. Obviously a very complicated position, and he’s taking it in-stride,” said Rivals recruiting writer Sam Spiegelman.
Welch owns back-to-back state titles with Acadiana, and is looking for a third ring this fall with the Wreckin’ Rams.
