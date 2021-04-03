Bodanovic scores 26 points, Hawks beat Pelicans 126-103

Pelicans: New Orleans injured included Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe), Lonzo Ball (hip), Steven Adams (ankle) and Josh Hart (surgery Friday on a torn UCL ligament in right thumb). … Hart, a scrappy defender and rebounder off the bench, could miss the remainder of the season. … “Injuries are always frustrating, but they’re always part of the game,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I’ve been at this a long time and these things happen. You’ve got to be ready to play.” … Naji Marshall made his first NBA start. … Free agent PG Isaiah Thomas, who played for the Wizards last year, is expected to sign a 10-day contract.