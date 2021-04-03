CDC issues new travel guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can resume travel at low risk to themselves.
“For domestic travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get a Covid-19 test before or after travel and do not need to self-quarantine after travel. For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a Covid-19 test or self-quarantine provided they follow the other recommended prevention methods while traveling,” said CDC Director Dr.Rochelle Walensky.
Deborah Trigs was flying from New Orleans to Dallas Friday to see her family for the Easter holiday. She says she’s vaccinated but is still being careful.
“I double mask, I’m still protected,” said Trigs. ”I’m not taking any chance, I’m going to see my grandson and my daughter.”
We also spoke with other travelers at Armstrong International.
“I am fully vaccinated, I am a healthcare worker so obviously I take healthcare very seriously and we have traveled some during the pandemic but we have always been cautious about what we’re doing, we definitely have seen a huge increase in crowds since several months ago,” said Amanda Reindel.
With it’s new travel guidance, the CDC also issued a warning.
“And, while we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases,” said Walensky.
The CDC says travelers should still wear masks, wash hands often, and avoid large crowds.
