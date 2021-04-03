The Commodores and Leiter too much for the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everything that could possibly go wrong for No. 25 LSU did in the second game against No. 1 Vanderbilt as they dominated the Tigers 11-2.
Not only did LSU fall to 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play they also lost starting pitcher Jaden Hill in the second inning after only throwing 34 pitches. It’s unsure the severity of Hill’s injury and how much time he may miss.
The Commodores (22-4, 7-1 SEC) continued to roll as they dominated the Tigers (17-10, 1-7 SEC) 11-2 as they took the series Vanderbilt has scored a combined 24 runs on 30 hits over the first two games of the series.
Jack Leiter (7-0) struck out 12 batters in six innings of work allowing three hits and two runs. The Tigers ended Leiter’s 20 inning hitless streak in the fifth inning.
Collier Cranford broke up the hitless streak with a single to right field in the fifth inning. Tre’ Morgan also got the Tigers second hit off of Leiter with a single to right field.
LSU would score their first run of the game in the fifth inning as well with a RBI ground out from Will Safford to make it 7-1.
In the bottom of the sixth inning the Cade Doughty launched a no doubt solo home run to left field off of Leiter to make it 8-2.
The Tigers will look to avoid the sweep on Saturday, April 3 with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. AJ Labas is scheduled to start for LSU.
