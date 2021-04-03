Hammond man suspected of murder indicted

AMITE (WVUE) - A Hammond that was arrested for the shooting death of Michael Otkins II, 20, of Tickfaw, was indicted yesterday, according to 21st Judicial District Court Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc.
Kareem Gatlin, 19, of Hammond, will stand trial for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
Gatlin was arrested on Feb. 24 after turning himself into the Hammond Police Department.
The shooting occurred on the 800 block of East Merry Street in the Historic Iowa District of Hammond on the night of Feb. 19. Otkins was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the scene. First responders attempted to administer aid and transported him to North Oaks Medical center where he would succumb to his injuries.
Arraignment for Gatlin is scheduled for April 8 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.