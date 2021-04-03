Higgins hires alum Clifford Harris for a football rebirth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s only March. The prep football season is many months away. But things are no doubt starting to look different at Higgins with offseason conditioning heating up. The struggling program mustered only three wins last season. So the program called on one of it’s own, Clifford Harris, for a football rebirth.
“Oh it’s a dream come true. Not many coaches get a chance to come back to the high school where they played their high school career. I think it’s important to me to come back to the school that did a lot for me,” said Higgins head football coach Clifford Harris.
Higgins played in the postseason all three years Higgins played quarterback for Higgins. So now his goal as the coach, is to get back to the playoffs.
“I believe they set the foundation last year. They won more games last year than they did in awhile. I think the players worked hard. They got a good group of core guys here that’s ready to lead the charge this season,” said Harris.
“Last year, we really struggled with finishing games. A lot of games we should’ve won. Especially during the later parts of the season when the wear and tear got on us. We failed to finish a lot of games we should’ve come out with wins. So that’s been a message a lot from Coach Harris. Finish, finish strong, and dominate these teams that we should be dominating from the beginning,” said junior running back Sollon Scott.
“I haven’t really won a lot of games through my high school career yet, but I’m hoping this year is going to be different. That were going to the playoffs, and go deep in the playoffs,” said junior defensive tackle Marlon Holmes.
