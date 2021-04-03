Pelicans guard Josh Hart to miss significant time; diagnosed with torn UCL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had successful surgery on his right thumb today, according to a team spokesperson, and is expected to miss a significant amount of time.
Hart suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during last night’s 115-110 loss to the Orlando Magic.
He underwent an MRI at Ochsner Health today to confirm the diagnosis.
Additional updates regarding Hart’s treatment plan and timetable for return will be announced at a later date.
